Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 708 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 409% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 put options.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $545,683.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,566.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $813,813.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded up 0.11% on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 640,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/yum-brands-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-yum-updated.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.