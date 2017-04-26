Wealthfront Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO)

Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the digital content provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Yahoo! were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in Yahoo! during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Yahoo! during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yahoo! during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yahoo! during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Yahoo! during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,137 shares. Yahoo! Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $46.48 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Yahoo!’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/yahoo-inc-yhoo-shares-bought-by-wealthfront-inc-2-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YHOO. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yahoo! currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.15.

In other Yahoo! news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $31,773.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 573,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,695,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.