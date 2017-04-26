Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have $52.00 price target on the digital content provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yahoo! Inc. is one of the leading providers of web-based services and advertisements. Over the past one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks Internet-Services Industry. The last quarter earnings results showed signs of a business revamp with Mavens revenue ramping up in the last two quarters. Also, management has made some progress on product and acquisition strategies but there appears to be a lot of work left to be done. The updated Verizon and Yahoo deal has been discounted by $350 million. Verizon will now pay a total of $4.48 billion for Yahoo’s core business. However, the deal is still expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2017. Issues in the search business, recent security breaches and Yahoo’s inability to deal with competition remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YHOO. Vetr lowered Yahoo! from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 target price on Yahoo! and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on Yahoo! and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.15.

Shares of Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,137 shares. Yahoo! has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock’s market cap is $46.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.32 million. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Yahoo!’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yahoo! will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yahoo! news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $31,773.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 573,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,695,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yahoo! during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yahoo! by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,771 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Yahoo! by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,350 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in Yahoo! by 5.8% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 31,496 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yahoo! by 1.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 148,480 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

