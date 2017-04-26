Xylem Inc (XYL) Stake Cut by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) traded down 0.69% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. 1,197,445 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $39,688.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

