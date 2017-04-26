XP Power Ltd. (XPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,520 at Peel Hunt

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,300 ($29.40) to GBX 2,520 ($32.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2651.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,673 shares. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,475.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,709.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 504.96 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,216.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,898.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited is a United Kingdom-based developer and manufacturer of critical power control components for the electronics industry. The Company provides power solutions, including alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supplies and DC-DC converters. The Company’s segment include Europe, North America and Asia geographical.

