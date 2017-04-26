Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARLZ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,791,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) opened at 1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $103.78 million.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 211.76% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The company had revenue of $20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Aralez Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bloom Burton raised Aralez Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,109 shares in the company, valued at $338,477.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,569,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,780,305.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 549,750 shares of company stock worth $1,342,173. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

