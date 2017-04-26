Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,384,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,947,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $283,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) opened at 18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FBR & Co lifted their target price on Radian Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

In other Radian Group news, insider Richard Altman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $215,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bazemore Teresa Bryce sold 151,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $2,961,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,934. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

