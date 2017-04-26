20,253 Shares in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,358,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) opened at 9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.23. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business earned $18.56 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $134,997.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,087.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Republic First Bank (Republic or the Bank), which does business under the name Republic Bank. The Company’s community banking segment encompasses the commercial loan and deposit activities of Republic, as well as consumer loan products in the areas surrounding its store network.

