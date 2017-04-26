Workday (WDAY) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.31

News coverage about Workday (NYSE:WDAY) has been trending positive on Wednesday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Workday earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 86.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $17.63 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. Workday has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $93.35.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company earned $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Workday from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair raised their target price on Workday to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/workday-wday-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-31-updated.html.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 10,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $907,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Bozzini sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $3,123,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,519 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,281 in the last ninety days. 41.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.