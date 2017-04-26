Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Wolfe Research in a report released on Tuesday.

MLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.43 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) traded up 4.06% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,469,809 shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

