Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIZZ. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.93) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC from GBX 2,150 ($27.49) to GBX 1,975 ($25.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.85) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Davy Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,988.33 ($25.42).

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1774.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,721 shares. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,380.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,021.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,689.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,694.07. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.02 billion.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 300,000 shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($21.73), for a total transaction of £5,100,000 ($6,520,071.59).

Wizz Air Holdings PLC Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of approximately 60 Airbus A320 aircraft, and offers over 380 routes from 22 bases, connecting 112 destinations across 38 countries.

