Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.99.

Shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) remained flat at $82.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,722 shares. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.69 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business earned $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.Com by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $6,828,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

