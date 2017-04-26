Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Downgrading from Overweight to Neutral. Our rating change is valuation- based and reflects the 70+% run-up in the stock YTD (and 44% post-4Q16 earnings in mid-Feb.). While we expect Wix to continue to see robust growth in subs (both premium and free), driven by a differentiated Freemium offering and improving brand awareness, we believe that at current levels, the stock already reflects reasonable growth expectations over the near and medium terms. Fundamentals likely intact. Commentary from mgt. at investor conferences in Feb. (including our own) as well as independent third-party data (Small Business Optimism Index , Google Search Interest (exhibits 1 & 2)) suggest Wix’s underlying business fundamentals remain solid, which should contribute to healthy growth in subscribers, in our view. We expect Wix’s Premium subscribers to be up 40% in 1Q and to be up 35% Y/Y in 2017. Revising estimates; raising PT. We’re revising our 2017 estimates for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and FCF to $419M, $73M and $64M from $411M/$80M/ $71M, respectively, largely reflecting the impact from the acquisition of DeviantArt coupled with continued strong organic growth in the business. DeviantArt is expected to contribute $8M and $9M to revenue/collections, respectively, while reducing FCF by ~$8M (per mgt). We have also tweaked upward our top line growth assumptions for the outer years to reflect slightly faster growth in premium subs and ARPU.””

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) traded down 1.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,540 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company’s market capitalization is $3.65 billion. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $86.15.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/wix-com-ltd-wix-downgraded-to-neutral-at-cantor-fitzgerald-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 99,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.