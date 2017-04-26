Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Sell Rating for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 8.69 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 3.25.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 97,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $895,454.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,263,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after buying an additional 472,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,894,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,658,000 after buying an additional 588,813 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,034,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after buying an additional 168,606 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,734,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after buying an additional 472,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

