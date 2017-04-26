PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 3.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 48,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $1,618,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $372,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded up 1.689% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.575. The company had a trading volume of 4,799,286 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.915 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 162,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,900,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,211,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,183,202.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 341,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,216,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,275,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,790 shares of company stock worth $14,614,763 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

