Whole Foods Market Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WFM)

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,534 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the average volume of 2,283 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Whole Foods Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.12 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.98.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) traded up 0.8139% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.3535. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,511 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. Whole Foods Market has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2480 and a beta of 0.75.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Whole Foods Market had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Whole Foods Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

In other news, insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $60,387.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Elstrott sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $796,182. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 40.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 323,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whole Foods Market by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Whole Foods Market during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 161,335 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Foods Market during the third quarter worth about $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

