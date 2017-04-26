Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their equal weight rating on shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Whole Foods Market from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.54 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Foods Market from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.98.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) traded up 0.80% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.35. 4,862,401 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.75. Whole Foods Market has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Whole Foods Market’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

In other news, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,250 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $132,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $60,387.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $796,182. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 12.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 55.4% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 41.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Whole Foods Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

