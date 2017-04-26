Whalerock Point Partners LLC Takes Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VF Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp by 47.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 428,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 137,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VF Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 94,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 80,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,191,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,803,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded up 1.30% on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. 3,279,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.81.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. VF Corp had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business earned $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut VF Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of VF Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of VF Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of VF Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About VF Corp

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

