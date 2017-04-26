Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.93. The company had a trading volume of 731,934 shares. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $267.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 122.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Public Storage from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.81.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.76, for a total transaction of $149,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Doll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.34, for a total value of $4,506,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,658 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,076. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

