Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $388,000 Position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,004,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,371,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,537,000 after buying an additional 132,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,616,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 56.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 293,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 223.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 136,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) traded down 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.34. 291,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.87. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,141,346.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,193.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

