Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Boosted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,363,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,424,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,786,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,589,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,752,000 after buying an additional 1,998,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 676.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,637,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after buying an additional 1,426,599 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) traded down 0.38% on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 4,874,439 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.00. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business earned $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Boosted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/whalerock-point-partners-llc-has-454000-position-in-danaher-co-dhr-updated-updated.html.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.84 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $84,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 37,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $3,241,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,136. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.