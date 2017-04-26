American Express Company (AXP) Position Cut by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,804,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,668,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,938,629,000 after buying an additional 3,894,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,673,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,780,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. 3,661,571 shares of the company were exchanged. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business earned $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Vetr upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.04 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

In other news, Director John Joseph Brennan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.74 per share, with a total value of $318,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,550,337.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,581.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

