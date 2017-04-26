Whalerock Point Partners LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis AG by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,034 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $83.58.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company earned $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.32 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen and Company downgraded Novartis AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.82 to $74.37 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.12.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

