WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($23.65) to GBX 1,950 ($24.93) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.37) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investec upgraded shares of WH Smith Plc to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($19.82) to GBX 1,900 ($24.29) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc from GBX 1,610 ($20.58) to GBX 1,661 ($21.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.26) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,870 ($23.91) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,813.73 ($23.19).

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1769.00. 207,946 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,773.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,609.44. WH Smith Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,963.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.96 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WH Smith Plc (SMWH) PT Raised to GBX 1,950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/wh-smith-plc-smwh-price-target-raised-to-gbx-1950-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About WH Smith Plc

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.