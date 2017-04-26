Western Digital Corp (WDC) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Vetr cut shares of Western Digital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.38 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital Corp from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Pacific Crest reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 3.12% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,894 shares. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. The company’s market capitalization is $24.25 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other Western Digital Corp news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 27,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $2,308,544.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $465,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,631. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 128,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,768,000 after buying an additional 486,848 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 515,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,364,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,727,000 after buying an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Western Digital Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,489,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,083,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

