Western Digital Corp’s (WDC) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Vetr downgraded shares of Western Digital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.38 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital Corp from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Digital Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.46 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Pacific Crest reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital Corp from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 2.8781% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.3795. 5,009,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company’s market cap is $24.31 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

In other Western Digital Corp news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 34,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $2,611,302.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,850.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $465,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,631 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 128,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after buying an additional 486,848 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 515,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,364,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,727,000 after buying an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,489,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,083,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

