West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (wst) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:wst) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) traded up 0.718% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.465. 203,903 shares of the stock traded hands. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.699 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

