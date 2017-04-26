Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Guggenheim raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.04 to $53.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Instinet decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.56 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Sloan bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $2,014,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,974,108.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

