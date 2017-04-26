Wedbush Lowers Finish Line Inc (FINL) Price Target to $15.00

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.
FINL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Finish Line to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc decreased their target price on shares of Finish Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finish Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.
Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) traded up 3.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,943 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company’s market cap is $646.52 million. Finish Line has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $24.52.
Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company earned $557.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Finish Line will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Finish Line’s payout ratio is -285.71%.
In related news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $170,892.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $88,348.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,049.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,402 shares of company stock worth $272,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 904,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 81,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 110.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 1,365.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 216,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 201,673 shares during the period.
About Finish Line
The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.
