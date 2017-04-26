Wedbush Lowers Finish Line Inc (FINL) Price Target to $15.00

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FINL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Finish Line to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc decreased their target price on shares of Finish Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finish Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) traded up 3.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,943 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company’s market cap is $646.52 million. Finish Line has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company earned $557.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Finish Line will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Finish Line’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wedbush Lowers Finish Line Inc (FINL) Price Target to $15.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/wedbush-trims-finish-line-inc-finl-target-price-to-15-00-updated-updated.html.

In related news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $170,892.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $88,348.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,049.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,402 shares of company stock worth $272,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 904,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 81,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 110.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 1,365.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 216,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 201,673 shares during the period.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.