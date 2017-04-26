Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $39.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at 39.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

In other news, insider Arthur Stark sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $354,908.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,409.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Temares sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $7,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 318,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 329,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,939.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,409,000 after buying an additional 749,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

