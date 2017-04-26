Deutsche Bank AG Raises WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Price Target to $62.00

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) traded up 0.123% on Tuesday, reaching $60.805. The company had a trading volume of 505,182 shares. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.542 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.
In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 41,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $2,473,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $408,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 397,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 54,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,752,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,107,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.
