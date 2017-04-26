Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Buy Rating for Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) opened at 51.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In related news, Director Karen R. Osar sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $866,886.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,147.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 41,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,286,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,869.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,861. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 83.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Webster Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

