Wealthfront Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,243 Kroger Co (KR)

Wealthfront Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Kroger by 212.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 289.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 133.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 6,331,788 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78. Kroger Co has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/wealthfront-inc-invests-630000-in-kroger-co-kr-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Kroger from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

In related news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,542.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $131,047.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,604 shares of company stock worth $1,359,368 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.