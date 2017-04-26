Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 272.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.82% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. 2,665,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.07. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.12.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

