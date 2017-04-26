Wealthfront Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Wealthfront Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 0.86% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. 5,464,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

