SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 66.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. 5,421,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

WARNING: “SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/wealthfront-inc-boosts-position-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SunTrust Banks to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $45,291.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Freeman sold 22,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,338,102.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.