Wealthfront Inc. Acquires New Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Wealthfront Inc. bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,490,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,934,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,137,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,615,000 after buying an additional 6,391,000 shares during the period. Finally, I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 1,122,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded up 0.42% on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. 5,125,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company earned $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

