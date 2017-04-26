Washington Federal (WAFD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Washington Federal earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) opened at 34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In related news, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 27,434 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $931,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,112.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

