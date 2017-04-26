Vp plc (VP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Vp plc (LON:VP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) target price on shares of Vp plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) remained flat at GBX 820.50 during midday trading on Friday. 12,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 320.80 million. Vp plc has a 52-week low of GBX 615.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 866.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 819.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 777.14.

About Vp plc

Vp plc is engaged in equipment rental and associated services. The Company is engaged in providing products and services to a range of end markets, including infrastructure, construction, house building, and oil and gas, both in the United Kingdom and overseas. Its segments include UK Forks, Groundforce, Airpac Bukom, Hire Station, Torrent Trackside and TPA.

