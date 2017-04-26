Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is VNBTrust National Association’s 8th Largest Position

VNBTrust National Association decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of VNBTrust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VNBTrust National Association’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $221,814,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.77. 555,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.77 and a 12-month high of $350.38. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.55 and a 200 day moving average of $299.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.61. The firm earned $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/vnbtrust-national-association-sells-2416-shares-of-charter-communications-inc-chtr-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.82.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.