VNBTrust National Association Has $379,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

VNBTrust National Association held its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. VNBTrust National Association’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,261,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,103,000 after buying an additional 241,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the first quarter worth $229,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 4,454.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 775,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 758,288 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 251,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) traded down 0.23% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 612,904 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm earned $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s payout ratio is 536.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC cut Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Friday, April 21st. FBR & Co set a $30.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

