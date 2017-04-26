VNBTrust National Association Raises Position in Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK)

VNBTrust National Association increased its position in Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) by 167.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 382,896 shares during the period. VNBTrust National Association owned about 1.63% of Christopher & Banks Co. worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBK. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Christopher & Banks Co. by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Christopher & Banks Co. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 303,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Christopher & Banks Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 78,273 shares. The company’s market cap is $48.53 million. Christopher & Banks Co. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Christopher & Banks Co. had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Christopher & Banks Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Christopher & Banks Co. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Christopher & Banks Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Duskin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel N. Waller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 710,644 shares of company stock worth $980,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Co. Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes.

