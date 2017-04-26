VNBTrust National Association Lowers Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

VNBTrust National Association reduced its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. VNBTrust National Association’s holdings in New Residential Investment Corp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,667,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 1,276,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,977,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) traded up 1.6378% on Wednesday, hitting $16.8109. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,228 shares. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9372 and a beta of 0.96.

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. New Residential Investment Corp had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm earned $231.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from New Residential Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. New Residential Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. FBR & Co upped their price target on New Residential Investment Corp from $16.75 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Vetr upgraded New Residential Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.92 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New Residential Investment Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In other New Residential Investment Corp news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 935,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Residential Investment Corp

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

