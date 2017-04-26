Analysts Set Expectations for Viacom, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Analysts at FBR & Co upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for Viacom in a report issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. FBR & Co currently has a “Mkt Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Viacom’s FY2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 10.94%. Viacom’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIAB. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Viacom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Viacom from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded up 1.106% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.425. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,978 shares. Viacom has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.461 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Viacom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viacom by 815.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Viacom by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,859,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,863,000 after buying an additional 191,936 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Viacom by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Viacom by 0.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,007,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

