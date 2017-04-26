Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.26 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) traded up 1.017% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.175. 13,172,143 shares of the company were exchanged. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.778 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company earned $29.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $30,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,461.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,610,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,879 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,743,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,601,925,000 after buying an additional 7,388,078 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $393,444,000 after buying an additional 6,818,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,049,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,863,705,000 after buying an additional 5,406,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,966,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,557,638,000 after buying an additional 4,982,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

