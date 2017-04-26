Ventas (VTR) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ventas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) opened at 64.68 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $875.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

