Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1,940,000 Stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Vascular Biogenics worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $4,406,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) traded up 0.88% on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,605 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company’s market cap is $154.69 million. Vascular Biogenics Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post ($0.66) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

