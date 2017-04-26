Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Price

Media coverage about Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanda Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) opened at 14.90 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s market capitalization is $660.76 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company earned $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/vanda-pharmaceuticals-vnda-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-35-updated.html.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.