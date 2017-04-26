Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to “Buy”

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $213.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vail Resorts, Inc. is one of the leading resort operators in North America. The company’s operations are grouped into two segments, Resort and Real Estate. In the company’s Resort segment, they own and operate resort properties which provide a comprehensive resort experience throughout the year to a diverse clientele with an attractive demographic profile. The company’s Real Estate segment develops, buys and sells real estate in and around the their resort communities. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.50 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.26. The company had a trading volume of 135,713 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $171.08. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $197.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.18. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to “Buy”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/vail-resorts-inc-mtn-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $1,137,212.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.