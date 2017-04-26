USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) traded down 1.37% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 124,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.52 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 35.36%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 20,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $1,117,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,558,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,627,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $6,805,102 over the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after buying an additional 833,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,885,000 after buying an additional 728,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after buying an additional 349,380 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 126,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 97,430 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

